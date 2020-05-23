Soaring infections dampen Eid festivities in Indonesia

Indonesian Muslims wearing face masks are silhouetted during an Eid al-Fitr prayer that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia Sunday, May 24, 2020. Associated Press

A boy stands as his parents perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Associated Press

Indonesian Muslims wearing face masks walk to attend an Eid al-Fitr prayer that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia Sunday, May 24, 2020. Muted and gloomy end to Ramadan in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, on Sunday with more Coronavirus cases and restrictions, which has forced extensive changes to tradition. Associated Press

Indonesian Muslim women attend an Eid al-Fitr prayer that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia Sunday, May 24, 2020. Associated Press

Indonesian Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Associated Press

A Muslim women enters a disinfection chamber installed at the gate of Al Mashun Grand Mosque as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak after paying her alms on the eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Medan, North Sumatram Indonesia, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Indonesia has seen a surge in coronavirus infections ahead of this Sunday's celebrations marking the end of Ramadan, raising questions about the commitment to the virus fight from both the government and the public. Associated Press

Senior Muslim clerics observes the skies over Cape Town, South Africa Saturday May 23 2020 in the hope of spotting the new moon to mark the end of Ramadan on day 58 of the country's lockdown to prevent the the spread of COVID-19. Associated Press

Senior Muslim clerics observes the skies over Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday May 23 2020 in the hope of spotting the new moon to mark the end of Ramadan on day 58 of the country's lockdown to prevent the the spread of coronavirus. Associated Press

A senior Muslim cleric observes the skies over Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, May 23 2020 in the hope of spotting the new moon to mark the end of Ramadan on day 58 of the country's lockdown to prevent the the spread of coronavirus. Associated Press

A man carries his cakes to the neighborhood oven in the old Habous district, in Casablanca, Morocco, Saturday 23 May 2020. As Eid AL Fitr approaches, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims offer clothing and other accessories to all family members to celebrate the holiday by eating pastries. Associated Press

People walk at one of the markets in the old Habous district of Casablanca where many shops specializing in clothing and party items are closed due to the corona virus pandemic, in Casablanca, Morocco, Saturday 23 May 2020. As Eid AL Fitr approaches, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims offer clothing and other accessories to all family members to celebrate the holiday by eating pastries. Associated Press

A man leaves one of the markets in the old Habous district of Casablanca where many shops specializing in clothing and party items are closed due to the corona virus pandemic, in Casablanca, Morocco, Saturday 23 May 2020. As Eid AL Fitr approaches, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims offer clothing and other accessories to all family members to celebrate the holiday by eating pastries. Associated Press

A man leaves one of the markets in the old Habous district of Casablanca where many shops specializing in clothing and party items are closed due to the corona virus pandemic, in Casablanca, Morocco, Saturday May 23, 2020. As Eid AL Fitr approaches, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims offer clothing and other accessories to all family members to celebrate the holiday by eating pastries. Associated Press

People wear masks and wait respecting the social distancing measures outside a famous pastry shop in Casablanca, Morocco, Saturday May 23, 2020. As Eid AL Fitr approaches, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims offer clothing and other accessories to all family members to celebrate the holiday by eating pastries. Associated Press

A man leaves one of the markets in the old Habous district of Casablanca where many shops specializing in clothing and party items are closed due to the corona virus pandemic, in Casablanca, Morocco, Saturday May 23, 2020. As Eid AL Fitr approaches, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims offer clothing and other accessories to all family members to celebrate the holiday by eating pastries. Associated Press

Muslims walk in a market area as they shop ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Concerns are rising in India, where new cases showed another record jump Saturday, topping 6,000 for a second consecutive day as a two-month lockdown has eased. States with relatively few cases have seen spikes in recent days as residents, including migrant workers traveling on special trains, have returned home. Associated Press

A buffalo's head hangs on a butcher's stall during 'Meugang', a local tradition where people shop for meat one day prior to the Eid al Fitr to be cooked and served during the holiday that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak, at Geudong market in North Aceh, Indonesia, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Indonesia has seen a surge in coronavirus infections ahead of this Sunday's celebrations marking the end of Ramadan, raising questions about the commitment to the virus fight from both the government and the public. Associated Press

Iraqi women wearing face masks for protection against the spread of the new coronavirus, carry cookies for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Fitr celebrations that mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Basra, Iraq, Friday, May 22, 2020. Associated Press

An Iraqi women carries cookies for the upcoming Muslim Eid al- Fitr celebrations, that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Basra, Iraq, Friday, May 22, 2020. Associated Press

Iraqi women carry cookies for the upcoming Muslim Eid al- Fitr celebrations, that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Basra, Iraq, Friday, May 22, 2020. Associated Press

Iraqi women wearing face masks for protection against the spread of the new coronavirus, carry cookies for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Fitr celebrations that mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Basra, Iraq, Friday, May 22, 2020. Associated Press

A customer tries a traditional cap for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan after the government relaxed a weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday May 22, 2020. Associated Press