5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

FILE - In this Friday, July 8, 2011 file photo, crowds gather in the surf and on the beach in Cocoa Beach, Fla., to watch the launch of the space shuttle Atlantis on STS-135. This is the final U.S. shuttle mission before the fleet is retired. In ordinary times, the beaches and roads along Florida's Space Coast would be packed with hundreds of thousands of spectators, eager to witness the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years, scheduled for May 27, 2020. In the age of coronavirus, local officials and NASA are split on whether that's a good idea. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo released by Saudi Press Agency, Salah Khashoggi, left, a son of Jamal Khashoggi, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The family of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi announced Friday, May 22, 2020 that they have forgiven his Saudi killers, giving automatic legal reprieve to the five government agents convicted of his murder who'd been sentenced to execution. (Saudi Press Agency via AP, File) Associated Press

Protesters gather outside the Glynn County Courthouse during a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Military delegates gather before the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, May 22, 2020. Associated Press

Security officers, one wearing a mask, walk in front of the Supreme Court, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Washington. Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. SUPREME COURT WEIGHS TRUMP'S BID TO BLOCK SUBPOENAS The president won at least a temporary reprieve from the Supreme Court earlier this week in keeping secret grand jury materials from the Russia investigation away from Democratic lawmakers.

2. CHINA BOOSTS SPENDING BUT NO BIG STEPS ON VIRUS-HIT ECONOMY China's No. 2 leader promises higher spending to revive its pandemic-stricken economy and curb surging job losses losses but steered clear of launching a massive stimulus.

3. MAN WHO VIDEOTAPED ARBERY SHOOTING VIDEO CHARGED IN HIS SLAYING The Georgia man whose cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting helped reignite the case is charged with murder.

4. KHASHOGGI'S SONS FORGIVE SAUDI KILLERS The family of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi announces they have forgiven his Saudi killers, giving legal reprieve to the five government agents who'd been sentenced to death.

5. WILL VIRUS KEEP FLORIDA SPECTATORS FROM ASTRONAUT LAUNCH? In the age of coronavirus, Florida officials and NASA are split on whether it's a good idea for spectators to show up for next week's space launch.