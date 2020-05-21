5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:
1. 'THEY BEAT ME AND SOLD ME' Slavery of Yazidi women was strictly mapped out from the earliest days of the formation of the Islamic State militant group, an AP investigation finds.
2. DEADLY CYCLONE RAKES SOUTH ASIA The powerful storm rips through densely populated coastal India and Bangladesh, blowing off roofs and whipping up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges, killing dozens.
3. LOUGHLIN, HUSBAND AGREE TO PLEA DEAL Loughlin, 55, has agreed to serve two months behind bars and Giannulli, 56, has agreed to serve five months in the college admissions bribery case.
4. WHO HAS NATION'S BEST BEACH Grayton Beach in the Florida Panhandle was chosen in part because of its sugar-white sand and its clear, emerald-green water.
5. NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING - A security team 'neutralized' an active shooter at a Texas naval air station, the U.S. Navy said.