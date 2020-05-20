5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

This photo shows a view of a dam on Wixom Lake in Edenville, Mich., Tuesday, May 19, 2020. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2020 file photo, supporters of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah chant slogans ahead of the leader's televised speech in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. The headbands read, "Death to America." Twenty years after Hezbollah guerrillas pushed Israel's last troops from southern Lebanon, both sides are gearing up for a war that neither seems to want. Israeli troops are drilling for a possible invasion of Lebanon and striking Hezbollah targets in neighboring Syria. Hezbollah is beefing up its own forces and threatening to invade Israel. Associated Press

FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. U.S. birth rates dropped for the fifth year in a row in 2019, producing the smallest number of babies in 35 years, according to numbers which were released Wednesday, May 20, 2020, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. 'UNLIKE ANYTHING WE'VE SEEN' Rapidly rising water overtakes dams and forces the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, with the city of Midland facing catastrophic flooding.

2. US BIRTHS FALL TO 35-YEAR LOW The decline is the latest sign of a prolonged national 'baby bust' that's been going on for more than a decade, with some experts citing shifting attitudes about motherhood.

3. RISING TENSION BETWEEN ISRAEL, HEZBOLLAH Israeli troops strike Hezbollah targets in Syria and drilling for what could be an invasion of Lebanon, while Hezbollah is beefing up its own forces and threatening to invade Israel.

4. ASTRONAUTS PREP FOR FLIGHT The two astronauts who will end a nine-year launch drought for NASA arrive at Kennedy Space Center, exactly one week before their historic SpaceX flight. It will be the first time a private company, rather than a national government, sends astronauts into orbit.

5. EX-WWE WRESTLER'S DEATH CONFIRMED The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard is found on Los Angeles' Venice Beach, after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, police say.