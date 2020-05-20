VW pulls car ad after outcry, apologizes for racist overtone

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, file photo a logo of the car manufacturer Volkswagen is pictured on top of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany. Associated Press

BERLIN -- Germany's Volkswagen has pulled a social media ad for a new car and apologized after an outcry over its racist overtones.

The ten-second spot posted on Instagram and Twitter shows a massive white hand pushing a black man away from beside a new yellow Volkswagen Golf parked on the street, then moving him to an open doorway and flicking him inside a French cafe.

Commentators on social media also noted that as the German-language slogan 'Der Neue Golf' - 'The New Golf' - fades into view, the jumble of letters can be read as a racial slur for a brief moment.

And the cafe's name is Petit Colon, which in French literally means the 'Little Colonist.'

Volkswagen told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the video had been pulled and that 'we can understand the outrage and anger.'

'Without question: the video is inappropriate and tasteless,' Volkswagen wrote. 'We will clarify how something like this could happen, and there will be consequences.'

The Wolfsburg-based automaker, founded under the Nazis to produce 'the people's car,' said that given its history it has always sought to 'position itself against all forms of racism, xenophobia and discrimination.'

'Many initiatives in the company and in our global workforce promote diversity, integration and unprejudiced cooperation,' Volkswagen said. 'That makes it all the more annoying that we made this mistake.'