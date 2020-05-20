Merkel: "Intensive" talks over possible rescue for Lufthansa

FRANKFURT, Germany -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that her government is in 'intensive talks' with Lufthansa and the European Commission over a potential bailout for the airline, whose business has dwindled due to the virus outbreak.

Merkel said that an agreement could come 'shortly,' but added that any deal 'has to be completed.'

The dpa news agency reported that Lufthansa shares rose in after-hours trading on the back of a media report that a deal had been reached, but the government and the company would not comment.