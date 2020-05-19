 

AT&T says it will abandon Venezuela pay TV market amid US sanctions on must-carry network Globovision

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/19/2020 7:46 AM

MIAMI -- AT&T says it will abandon Venezuela pay TV market amid US sanctions on must-carry network Globovision.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 