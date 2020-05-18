5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Residents wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk past a Huawei retail store in Beijing on Monday, May 18, 2020. China's commerce ministry says it will take "all necessary measures" in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei's ability to use American technology, calling the measures an abuse of state power and a violation of market principles. Associated Press

Israeli right-wing activist Amiram Ben-Uliel waits in a district court for a verdict in the city of Lod, Israel, Monday, May 18, 2020. An Israeli district court has convicted Ben-Uliel of murder in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents. (Avshalom Sassoni/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

The Miami skyline is shrouded in clouds as a cyclist rides along Biscayne Bay at Matheson Hammock Park, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Miami. A trough of low pressure moving through the Florida Straits could organize over the northwest Bahamas later Friday or Saturday and become the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, evangelical Christians from various countries wave American flags in Jerusalem. An evangelical broadcaster who boasted of miraculously securing a TV license in Israel now risks being taken off the air over suspicions of trying to convert Jews to Christianity. The controversy over 'GOD TV' has put both Israel and its evangelical Christian allies in an awkward position. Evangelical Christians, particularly in the United States, are among Israel's strongest supporters. Israel has long welcomed their political and financial support, especially as their influence has risen during the Trump era. Associated Press

Pan-democratic legislator Lam Cheuk-ting, right, and throws papers towards Pro-Beijing politician, Chan Kin-por as they attend a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong, Monday, May 18, 2020. Scuffles broke out in Hong Kong's legislature for a second time this month, with security guards ejecting several pro-democracy lawmakers as the city's pro-democracy and pro-Beijing camps continue to wrestle for control over a key committee that scrutinizes bills. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HONG KONG LAWMAKERS SCUFFLE Clashes have broken out in the legislature for a second time this month as a pro-Beijing lawmaker was elected as chair of a key committee that scrutinizes bills.

2. EXTREMIST GUILTY OF MURDER An Israeli district court has convicted a Jewish extremist of murder in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents.

3. 'GOD TV' SPAT An evangelical broadcaster who boasted of miraculously securing a TV license in Israel now risks being taken off the air over suspicions of trying to convert Jews to Christianity.

4. STORM APPROACHES SOUTHEASTERN COAST Tropical Storm Arthur is crawling closer to the North Carolina coast, amid threats of some minor flooding and rough seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.

5. US RESTRICTIONS CRITICAL BLOW TO HUAWEI The latest U.S. sanctions on Huawei threaten to devastate China's first global tech competitor, escalating a feud with Beijing that could disrupt technology industries worldwide.