 

State Police: Man dies in crash on Indianapolis highway

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/16/2020 9:50 AM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A man died Friday night after crashing his car into another vehicle on the shoulder of an Indianapolis highway, Indiana State Police said.

In a statement released Saturday, the Indiana State Police said a pick-up truck pulling a camper broke down on the left shoulder of Interstate 465 on Friday evening. A wrecking service was hooking up to the disabled truck when a car left the road and hit the truck.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Authorities say the car then spun back into the road and struck two other vehicles.

Emergency crews arrived at 7:39 p.m. but the male driver of the car that struck the pick-up truck died at the scene. No information has been released about the man who died.

It took about three hours to clear and re-open the interstate's eastbound lanes on Friday.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 