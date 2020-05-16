 

Washington Redskins player arrested in Colorado

  • FILE - This June 11, 2018, file photo, shows NFL football player Cody Latimer. Latimer is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm, following his arrest in a Denver suburb Saturday morning, May 16, 2020. The Douglas County sheriff's office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Latimer after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colo.

  • FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, then New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer (12) runs in the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Latimer is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm, following his arrest in a Denver suburb Saturday morning, May 16, 2020. The Douglas County sheriff's office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Latimer after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colo.

Associated Press
Updated 5/16/2020 1:57 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A Washington Redskins player is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm, following his arrest in a Denver suburb Saturday morning.

The Douglas County sheriff's office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Latimer after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colorado.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office," a Washington Redskins team spokesman said. "We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.'

Deputies say they found three individuals in the apartment at the Zenith Meridian Apartments, one with minor injuries unrelated to a gunshot.

Latimer was taken into custody and is also facing charges of second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Latimer posted a $25,000 bond and was released later Saturday morning.

Latimer, a wide receiver, joined the Redskins in March after two years with the New York Giants and four years before that with the Denver Broncos.

The sheriff's office says it is continuing to investigate.

