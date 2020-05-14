Uplifting idea: Cranes reunite families in corona crisis

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Eve Putseys, left, rides on a crane platform after visiting her deaf aunt, Suzanne Putseys, waving from her upper floor window at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Jean-Claude Van Heule, left, receives a visit by crane platform from his brother, Omer Van Heule, at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Suzanne Putseys, looks out of in her upper floor window at the La Cambre senior living home as she waits for a crane platform visit to her window from her niece Eve Putseys in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, the shadow of two people on a crane platform visiting relatives on upper floors is visible on the facade of the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium. Tristan Van den Bosch, an operator of mobile platforms, saw his equipment stand idle because of the coronavirus pandemic and realized too many families could not see their locked-up elderly in care homes. Two problems created one solution and Van den Bosch has been driving his cranes to care homes in several towns across Belgium to lift the spirits of all involved.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Martine Escoyez, right, and her friend Michelle Ullens, center, visit their friend Parvine Djazayeri via a crane platform from her fourth floor window at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Martine Escoyez, right, and her friend Michelle Ullens, left, wave goodbye after visiting their friend Parvine Djazayeri via a crane platform from a fourth floor window at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Bernadette Focant, left, stands with a nurse at her third floor window as she waits for a visit by crane platform from her sister Terry Focant, at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Terry Focant, right, rides on a crane platform as she prepares to visit her sister Bernadette Focant on the third floor of the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Bernadette Focant waves goodbye from her third floor window after receiving a visit by crane platform from her sister, Terry Focant, at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Michelle Ullens, center, reflected in a window visits her friend Parvine Djazayeri via a crane platform from the fourth floor window at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Bernadette Focant, waits at her third floor window as she receives a visit by crane platform from her sister, Terry Focant, at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Bernadette Focant stands at her third floor window after a visit by crane platform from her sister, Terry Focant, at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Eve Putseys, right, rides on a crane platform to visit her deaf aunt Suzanne Putseys, waiting in her upper story window at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Suzanne Putseys, in window left, speaks with her niece Eve Putseys as she stands on a crane platform outside her window at the La Cambre senior living home in Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium.