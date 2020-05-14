5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May. 5, 2020. The panel is considering Ratcliffe's nomination for director of national intelligence. Associated Press

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, the Iranian naval support vessel Konarak, center, is tied up at the port in Konarak, Iran, on Monday, May 11, 2020. A missile fired during an Iranian military training exercise mistakenly struck the naval vessel instead of its intended target in waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing and wounding a number of sailors, Iranian authorities said Monday. (Maxar Technologies via AP) Associated Press

Dark clouds envelop the skies as workers fold a billboard to prepare for the coming of typhoon Vongfong in Manila, Philippines Thursday May, 14, 2020. The first typhoon to hit the country this year roared toward the eastern Philippines on Thursday as authorities work to evacuate tens of thousands of people while avoiding overcrowding in shelters that could spread the coronavirus. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, looks upwards while listening to President Barack Obama speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Nearly eight years after he was last on the ballot, Obama is emerging as a central figure in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats are eagerly embracing Obama as a political wingman for Joe Biden, who spent two terms by his side as vice president. Obama remains the party's most popular figure, particularly with black voters and younger Democrats. Associated Press

File - In this Aug. 16, 2000 file photo, Melissa Etheridge, left, and Julie Cypher arrive at a fundraiser for the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation in Los Angeles. Etheridge's 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher, whom she had with former partner Julie Cypher, has died. The death was announced Wednesday on the singer-songwriter's Twitter account. No cause of death or other details were given. Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. OBAMA EMERGES AS CENTRAL FIGURE IN 2020 RACE Democrats are embracing him as a political wingman for Joe Biden, while President Trump gets to train the spotlight on one of his favorite political foils.

2. STRONG TYPHOON SLAMS INTO PHILIPPINES The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of more than 90 miles per hour, forces the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

3. SENATE WEIGHS RENEWAL OF SURVEILLANCE LAWS Compromise legislation the House passed would impose new restrictions to try and appease civil liberties advocates in both parties.

4. US MILITARY OFFERS CONDOLENCES OVER IRAN NAVY ACCIDENT The friendly fire incident killed 19 of Iran's troops, leading the U.S. to also criticize the training for taking place so close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

5. 'MY HEART IS BROKEN' Singer Melissa Etheridge is blaming opioid addiction for the death of her 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher.