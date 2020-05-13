UK economy shrinks 2% in first quarter before full lockdown

A customer shops in the garden centre of a DIY shop, as the country is in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The government has announced that as of Wednesday May 13 garden centres will be opening but operating with new measures such as social distancing. Associated Press

A customer shops in a garden and DIY centre, as the country is in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The government has announced that as of Wednesday May 13 garden centres will be opening but operating with new measures such as social distancing. Associated Press

A custiomer shops in a garden and DIY centre, as the country is in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The government has announced that as of Wednesday May 13 garden centres will be opening but operating with new measures such as social distancing. Associated Press

Members of the ground staff work on getting the course ready for people to play golf on it when it reopens tomorrow, at Sunningdale Golf Club, in Sunningdale, England, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The British government says tennis courts and golf courses in England can reopen from Wednesday, although people can only play with members of their own household. The sports venues were ordered to be closed in March when Britain imposed a national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Associated Press

A member of the ground staff works on getting the course ready for people to play golf on it when it reopens tomorrow, at Sunningdale Golf Club, in Sunningdale, south England, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The British government says tennis courts and golf courses in England can reopen from Wednesday, although people can only play with members of their own household. The sports venues were ordered to be closed in March when Britain imposed a national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Associated Press

An image of Florence Nightingale is projected on the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, on International Nurses Day and to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the nurse, Tuesday May 12, 2020. Historians have praised Florence Nightingale on the 200th anniversary of her birth, and said her legacy has "never been more relevant" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Staff at the Florence Nightingale Museum in Westminster said her key nursing values '" which focused on maintaining good hygiene, regularly washing hands and carrying out evidence-based practices '" have been widely echoed over the past months. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Associated Press

An image of Florence Nightingale is projected on the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, on International Nurses Day and to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the nurse, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Historians have praised Florence Nightingale on the 200th anniversary of her birth, and said her legacy has "never been more relevant" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Staff at the Florence Nightingale Museum in Westminster said her key nursing values '" which focused on maintaining good hygiene, regularly washing hands and carrying out evidence-based practices '" have been widely echoed over the past months. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- Official figures show that the British economy shrank 2% in the first quarter of the year from the previous three-month period as restrictions on economic activity were ramped up ahead of the coronavirus lockdown towards the end of March.

The decline is the biggest since the global financial crisis in 2008 and is the first indication of the coronavirus' growing impact on the economy ahead of the British lockdown on March 23. In March alone, the British economy shrank by 5.8%.

That monthly fall is an indicator of what has occurred since, with many economists predicting that the second quarter could see British economic output shrink by a quarter, or even more.

Last week, the Bank of England warned that the British economy could fall by around 30% in the first half of the year, before a strong recovery in the second half of the year, leaving it 14% smaller by the end of 2020. Still, even with that predicted second-half recovery, the annual fall would be the biggest since 1706.

