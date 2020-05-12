5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Grounds crew members mow as work continues to keep the Seattle Mariners' field in playing shape as the ballpark goes into its seventh week without baseball played because of the coronavirus outbreak, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Seattle. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball owners have given the go-ahead to making a proposal to the players' union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, A Jewish man, right, walks along Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City, N.J., near the location where three people and two gunmen were shot and killed earlier in the week. American Jews were targets of more anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 than any other year over the past four decades, a surge marked by deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey and a rabbi's New York home, the Anti-Defamation League reported Tuesday, May 12. Associated Press

REMOVES 'UNARMED' AND ADDS THAT AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT CONFIRMED THAT ARBERY WAS EITHER ARMED OR UNARMED - FILE - In this Friday, May 8, 2020, file photo, people hold a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga. Georgia's attorney general on Sunday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Arbery,Â a black man in his mid-20s, who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 5, 2020 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his plan for the gradual reopening of California businesses during a news conference at the Display California store in Sacramento, Calif. While President Donald Trump claims mail-in voting is ripe for fraud and 'cheaters,' his reelection campaign and state allies are scrambling to launch operations meant to help their voters cast ballots in the mail. Newsom, a Democrat, has announced that the state's 20.6 million voters will be mailed ballots before Election Day. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 3, 2020, file photo, clouds roll over the Supreme Court at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump is hoping to persuade a Supreme Court with two of his appointees to keep his tax and other financial records from being turned over to lawmakers and a New York district attorney. The justices are hearing arguments by telephone Tuesday, May 12. Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP TRUMP TAX CASE Rulings against the president could lead to the campaign season release of personal financial information that Trump has kept shielded from investigators and the public.

2. WHERE TRUMP DIFFERS WITH CAMPAIGN His reelection team is helping Republican voters cast their ballots through the mail even as the president says the process is ripe for fraud and 'cheaters.'

3. 3RD OUTSIDE PROSECUTOR GETS ARBERY CASE Georgia's attorney general appoints a black district attorney from the Atlanta area to take over the Ahmaud Arbery case, a slaying that prompted a national outcry over suspicions that race played a role in delaying arrests.

4. ANTI-SEMITIC INCIDENTS IN US HIT RECORD HIGH The surge last year was marked by deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey and a rabbi's New York home, the Anti-Defamation League reports.

5. WHAT BASEBALL IS CONSIDERING The National League might join the American League and use the designated hitter on a full-time basis this season.