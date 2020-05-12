Republican Tom Tiffany wins Wisconsin special congressional election, riding an endorsement from President Donald Trump
Updated 5/12/2020 9:06 PM
MADISON, Wis. -- Republican Tom Tiffany wins Wisconsin special congressional election, riding an endorsement from President Donald Trump.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.