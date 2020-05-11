This Date in Baseball

May 12

1910 - Chief Bender of the Philadelphia Athletics pitched a 4-0 no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians.

1937 - St. Louis' Joe Medwick hit two home runs and two doubles to lead the Cardinals to a 15-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

1955 - Sam 'Toothpick' Jones of the Cubs got a no-hitter the hard way. In the ninth inning against Pittsburgh, he walked the bases full and then struck out the next three batters for a 4-0 victory.

1956 - Carl Erskine of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitched a 3-0 no-hitter against the New York Giants.

1966 - Lou Brock's RBI single in the 12th inning gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 4-3 victory over Atlanta in the opening of Busch Memorial Stadium. Felipe Alou hit two home runs for the Braves.

1970 - Ernie Banks hit his 500th home run off Pat Jarvis in Chicago's 4-3 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field.

2000 - Boston's Pedro Martinez, who had 17 strikeouts in his last start May 6 against Tampa Bay, struck out 15 in a 9-0 win over Baltimore, to tie an AL record set in 1968 by Cleveland's Luis Tiant for most strikeouts over two games.

2001 - A.J. Burnett pitched an unlikely no-hitter - overcoming a record nine walks - to lead Florida over San Diego 3-0.

2007 - Bartolo Colon of the Los Angeles Angels matched a major league record by winning his 12th straight start against Texas. Colon pitched six innings in a 6-3 victory. The only other pitcher to win 12 straight starts against an opponent was Pedro Martinez, who won a dozen in a row against the Seattle Mariners from 1998-2004.

2008 - Indians second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera turned the 14th unassisted triple play in major league history, accomplishing the feat in the second game of a doubleheader against Toronto. Cabrera made a diving catch on a line drive by Lyle Overbay, touched second base and then tagged out Marco Scutaro to quickly end the fifth inning of Cleveland's 3-0 loss in 10 innings.

2009 - Ryan Zimmerman extended his hitting streak to 30 games, getting a first-inning single in the Washington Nationals' 9-7 loss to San Francisco.

2010 - Homer Bailey became the latest Cincinnati Reds starter to pitch a gem against the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing his first career complete game in a 5-0 win. The Reds became the first team in the majors in nearly 10 years to pitch back-to-back, complete-game shutouts without a walk - Oakland's Tim Hudson and Barry Zito did it on Sept. 9-10, 2000, against Tampa Bay.

2011 - Carlos Beltran hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs to help the New York Mets beat Ubaldo Jimenez and the Colorado Rockies 9-5. Beltran homered from both sides of the plate and reached all parts of the ballpark with his three two-run homers: straightaway center in the first, deep left in the seventh and into the right-field seats in the ninth.

