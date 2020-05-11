Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92

NEW YORK -- Comedy veteran Jerry Stiller, who launched his career opposite wife Anne Meara in the 1950s and reemerged four decades later as the hysterically high-strung Frank Costanza on the smash television show 'Seinfeld,' died at 92, his son Ben Stiller announced Monday.

He died of natural causes, his son - a comedy star himself - said in a tweet.

Jerry Stiller was a multi-talented performer who appeared in an assortment of movies, playing Walter Matthau's police sidekick in the thriller 'The Taking of Pelham One Two Three' and Divine's husband Wilbur Turnblad in John Waters' twisted comedy 'Hairspray.'

He also wrote an autobiography, 'Married to Laughter,' about his 50-plus year marriage to soul mate and comedic cohort Meara, who died in 2015. And his myriad television spots included everything from 'Murder She Wrote' to 'Law and Order' - along with 36 appearances alongside Meara on 'The Ed Sullivan Show.'

Stiller, although a supporting player on 'Seinfeld,' created some of the Emmy-winning show's most enduring moments: co-creator and model for the 'bro,' a brassiere for men; a Korean War cook who inflicted food poisoning on his entire unit; an ever-simmering salesman controlling his explosive temper with the shouted mantra, 'Serenity now!'

Stiller earned an 1997 Emmy nomination for his indelible 'Seinfeld' performance. In a 2005 Esquire interview, Stiller recalled that he was out of work and not the first choice for the role of Frank Costanza, father to Jason Alexander's neurotic George.

'My manager had retired,' he said. 'I was close to 70 years old, and had nowhere to go.'

He was initially told to play the role as a milquetoast husband with an overbearing wife, Estelle, played by Estelle Harris. But the character wasn't working - until Stiller suggested his reincarnation as an over-the-top crank who matched his wife scream for scream.

It jump-started the septuagenarian's career, landing him a spot playing Vince Lombardi in a Nike commercial and the role of another over-the-top dad on the long-running sitcom 'King of Queens.'

While he was known as a nut-job father on the small screen, Stiller and wife Meara raised two children in their longtime home on Manhattan's Upper West Side: daughter Amy, who became an actress, and son Ben, who became a writer, director and actor in such films as 'Dodgeball,' 'There's Something About Mary' and 'Meet the Parents.'

He and Ben performed together in 'Shoeshine,' which was nominated for a 1988 Academy Award in the short subject category.

Stiller was considerably quieter and reflective in person than in character - although just as funny. The son of a bus driver and a housewife, Stiller grew up in Depression-era Brooklyn. His inspiration to enter show business came at age 8, when his father took him to see the Marx Brothers in the comedy classic 'A Night at the Opera.'

Years later, Stiller met Groucho Marx and thanked him.

Stiller earned a drama degree at Syracuse University after serving in World War II, and then headed to New York City to launch his career. There was a brief involvement in Shakespearean theater, including a $55 a week job with Jack Klugman in 'Coriolanus.'

But his life and career took off after he met Meara in spring 1953. They were married that fall.

The seemingly mismatched pair - he a short, stocky Jewish guy from Brooklyn, she a tall, Irish Catholic from the Long Island suburbs - shared an immediate onstage chemistry, too. They were soon appearing on 'The Ed Sullivan Show' and working nightclubs nationwide.

The pair also wrote and performed radio commercials, most memorably a series of bits for a little-known wine called Blue Nun. The duo's ads boosted sales by 500%. Ben Stiller recalled trips with his sister to California when his parents would head west to do television appearances.

The couple went on to appear as a team in dozens of film, stage and television productions. One of them was 'After-Play,' a 1995 off-Broadway show written by Meara. Stiller joined 'Seinfeld' in 1993, and moved on to 'King of Queens' when the other Jerry & co. went off the air in 1998. The following year, he appeared in Ben Stiller's spoof on modeling, 'Zoolander.'

Larry McShane, a former staffer of the Associated Press, was the principal writer of this obituary.