 

Fox's prime-time TV schedule for fall 2020

  • This image released by FOX shows John Slattery in a scene from "NEXT," premiering this fall on FOX. (Miller Mobley/FOX via AP)

    This image released by FOX shows John Slattery in a scene from "NEXT," premiering this fall on FOX. (Miller Mobley/FOX via AP) Associated Press

  • This image released by FOX shows Kim Cattrall, left, and Aubrey Dollar in a scene from "Filthy Rich" premiering on FOX in the fall. (Skip Bolen/FOX via AP)

    This image released by FOX shows Kim Cattrall, left, and Aubrey Dollar in a scene from "Filthy Rich" premiering on FOX in the fall. (Skip Bolen/FOX via AP) Associated Press

  • This image released by FOX hows Gabrielle Union, left, and Jessica Alba in a scene from "L.A.'s Finest." The series will premiere in the fall. (Erica Parise/FOX via AP)

    This image released by FOX hows Gabrielle Union, left, and Jessica Alba in a scene from "L.A.'s Finest." The series will premiere in the fall. (Erica Parise/FOX via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/11/2020 9:01 AM

LOS ANGELES -- Fox's prime-time schedule for fall 2020:

Monday

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

8 p.m. - 'L.A.'s Finest"

9 p.m. - 'neXt"

Tuesday

8 p.m. - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds"

9 p.m. - 'Filthy Rich'

Wednesday

8 p.m. - 'The Masked Singer'

9 p.m. - 'Masterchef Junior"

Thursday

8 p.m. - NFL Football

Friday

8 p.m. - 'WWE Smackdown Live'

Saturday

7 p.m - 'Fox Sports Saturday'

Sunday

8:00 p.m. -'The Simpsons'

8:30 p.m. - 'Bless the Harts'

9:00 p.m. - 'Bob's Burgers'

9:30 p.m. - 'Family Guy'

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 