Fox's prime-time TV schedule for fall 2020
Updated 5/11/2020 9:01 AM
LOS ANGELES -- Fox's prime-time schedule for fall 2020:
Monday
8 p.m. - 'L.A.'s Finest"
9 p.m. - 'neXt"
Tuesday
8 p.m. - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds"
9 p.m. - 'Filthy Rich'
Wednesday
8 p.m. - 'The Masked Singer'
9 p.m. - 'Masterchef Junior"
Thursday
8 p.m. - NFL Football
Friday
8 p.m. - 'WWE Smackdown Live'
Saturday
7 p.m - 'Fox Sports Saturday'
Sunday
8:00 p.m. -'The Simpsons'
8:30 p.m. - 'Bless the Harts'
9:00 p.m. - 'Bob's Burgers'
9:30 p.m. - 'Family Guy'
