Grains mixed,livestock lower
Updated 5/11/2020 2:51 PM
Wheat for May fell 4.75 cents at 5.2475 a bushel; May. corn was off .50 cent at 3.1850 a bushel, May oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.1875 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 3.50 cents at $8.5225 a bushel.
Beef and pork was lower the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.98 cents at $.9267 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 4.25 cents at $1.1.2365 a pound; while May. lean hogs was off .98 cent at $.6632 a pound.
