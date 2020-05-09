 

Indiana wildlife refuge plans to open acreage for hunting

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/9/2020 8:37 AM

SEYMOUR, Ind. -- A national wildlife refuge in southern Indiana is seeking the public's input on its plan to open up thousands of acres to hunters.

Officials at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge are accepting the public's comment on the proposed changes to its hunting program until June 8.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Those plans call for the sprawling wildlife refuge that's located near the southern Indiana city of Seymour to open up 4,455 acres to upland game hunting for raccoon, fox, coyote, opossum and skunk.

Officials also propose opening 747 acres to migratory game bird hunting and upland game hunting, The (Columbus) Republic reported.

The wildlife refuge was established in 1966 as a refuge to provide resting and feeding areas for waterfowl during their annual migrations. It includes 7,724 acres near Seymour, and a 78-acre parcel known as the Restle Unit that's located near Bloomington.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 