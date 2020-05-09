 

Indiana's confirmed, presumed virus death toll nears 1,500

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/9/2020 12:31 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- An additional 43 Indiana residents are confirmed or presumed to have died from the coronavirus, pushing Indiana's death toll from COVID-19 to nearly 1,500, state health officials announced Saturday.

A total of 1,362 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, 34 more than on Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health said. The state agency also increased the number of reported probable COVID-19 deaths by nine to 128. Those are deaths that state officials said doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The updated figures bring Indiana's confirmed or presumed number of deaths to 1,490 for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Testing shows an additional 606 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have the disease to 23,732, following corrections to Friday's total, the department said.

The state agency also announced Saturday that four drive-through testing clinics will begin operating next week, adding to Indiana's effort to expand testing around the state.

The new drive-through clinics will operate between May 14 and May 17 in Bluffton and Gary in northern Indiana, the western Indiana city of Sullivan and in Madison in southern Indiana. The state agency's full list of testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 