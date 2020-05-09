US bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic dead at 43

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Former U.S. Olympic bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic has died. He was 43.

USA Bobsled/Skeleton said in a release Saturday that Jovanovic took his own life May 3.

A native of Toms River, New Jersey, Jovanovic started in the sport in 1997. A push athlete for driver Todd Hays, he won a bronze medal at the 2004 world championships and finished seventh in both the two- and four-man events at the 2006 Winter Olympics after also pushing for the late Steven Holcomb.

'The winter sports community has suffered a tragic loss,' said USABS CEO Aron McGuire, a former teammate. 'Pavle's passion and commitment towards bobsled was seen and felt by his teammates, coaches, competitors, and fans of the sport. He ... had a lasting influence on all those who had the opportunity to spend time with him."

Jovanovic's former teammates remembered him on Facebook as news of his death spread.

'We lost another good one in sliding sport this past week,' former U.S. bobsled coach Greg Sand wrote. 'If there was ever a bobsledder born to push heavy objects, man it was Pavle. Pavle was definitely a one of a kind original.'

Olympic gold medalist Steve Mesler wrote that Jovanovic was his 'personal legend,' and 'the athlete that set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness, and drive' in his life and for the team.

'Pavle was king. He WAS the standard,' Mesler wrote.

