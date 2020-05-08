2 arrested in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

In this Sunday, May 3, 2020, photo, Dorothy Nelson, of Flint, Mich., stares at candles left outside of a Family Dollar store in Flint during a vigil for her brother Calvin Munerlyn in Flint. A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of Munerlyn, a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter the Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn't wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP) Associated Press

In this Sunday, May 3, 2020, photo, Flint residents Jess Clark, left, and Rod Clark wear masks while staying near their car to pay tribute to Calvin Munerlyn during a vigil in Flint, Mich. A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of Munerlyn, a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn't wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP) Associated Press

In this Sunday, May 3, 2020, photo, Maalik Mitchell, 20 of Flint, copes with the death of his father Calvin Munerlyn, kneeling next to a display of candles that spell out Munerlyn's nickname "Duper" during a vigil in Flint, Mich. A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of Munerlyn, a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn't wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP) Associated Press

FLINT, Mich. -- Two men were arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded a woman wear a mask while shopping at a store.

Genesee County authorities said Ramonyea Bishop, 23, was taken into custody at an apartment in Bay City. His alleged accomplice, Larry Teague, 44, was arrested Thursday near a motel in Houston.

The men and Sharmel Teague, the wife of Larry Teague, are charged with first degree murder in the May 1 shooting of Calvin Munerlyn at a Family Dollar store in Flint.

Munerlyn was shot at the store just north of downtown Flint a short time after telling Sharmel Teague's daughter she had to leave because she lacked a mask, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Teague argued with Munerlyn, 43, before leaving. Two men later came to the store and allegedly shot the security guard to death..

Bishop's sister, Brya Bishop, was previously charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony. Leyton has said she 'attempted to shield' family members.