Alcorn hires Kilbert to lead women's basketball program

LORMAN, Miss. -- Alcorn State has hired a new coach to lead its women's basketball program.

Nathaniel Kilbert, who served as an assistant coach for the Lady Braves from 1991-2001, was named to the top position on Tuesday, the school announced.

Kilbert led Mississippi Valley State's women's program for 12 seasons and became the winningest coach in program history at Arkansas-Pine Bluff when he took over that program from 2012-2019.

Kilbert said he looks forward to the opportunity to once again coach at Alcorn State, which he helped lead to nine titles, including six regular season championships and three Southwestern Athletic Conference tournaments.

'The return of Lady Braves basketball to their glory days begins right here and right now. We've had some good days, but the best is yet to come,' he said in a statement.

Kilbert replaces Courtney Pruitt, whose contract was not renewed after five seasons. The team finished 13-18 last year with a 9-9 mark in the SWAC.