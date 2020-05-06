Titans agree to terms with veteran CB Johnathan Joseph

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary.

Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati.

The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina has 750 tackles and 31 interceptions in his 14-year career. He ranks fourth among active NFL players in career interceptions and leads all active NFL cornerbacks in tackles.

His 194 passes defended are the most of any NFL player of the last 20 seasons. Joseph is aiming to become the first NFL player to reach 200 passes defended since the NFL started measuring the statistic in 2000.

Joseph played 14 games for the Texans last season and had 51 tackles and one interception. He has started at least 11 games in each of the last 11 seasons.

The Titans' addition of Joseph comes two weeks after they selected LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round of the draft. Cornerback Logan Ryan, who has played for the Titans the last three seasons, is a free agent who announced on social media Wednesday that 'my chapter in Tennessee has come to a close.'

