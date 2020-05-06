5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

FILE - At left, in a Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass. At right, in a Jan. 30, 1983, file photo, Miami Dolhins head coach Don Shula reacts as he talks to reporters after losing to the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl 17 in Pasadena, Calif. Among Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's many achievements, his 347 victories with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins stood out. But now Shula's gone, and the title of winningest coach is in jeopardy. Belichick easily leads all active coaches with 304 victories in 25 seasons and is still going strong with the Patriots. Associated Press

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China's new large carrier rocket Long March-5B blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2020. The Long March-5B made its maiden flight on Tuesday, sending the trial version of China's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space. (Guo Cheng/Xinhua via AP) Associated Press

In this May 5, 2020, photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee during his nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump's pick to be the nation's top intelligence official, Ratcliffe, is adamant that if confirmed he will not allow politics to color information he takes to the president. Associated Press

In this May 4, 2020, photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court's third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act. The justices are hearing a dispute Wednesday about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women. Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020 , file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone. The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment Tuesday, May 5, for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP OBAMACARE CASE The justices are hearing a dispute about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

2. RUTH BADER GINSBURG HOSPITALIZED The 87-year-old justice underwent a non-surgical treatment for an infection caused by a gallstone but has no plans to miss the court's arguments by telephone.

3. WHAT TRUMP PICK FOR DNI POST SAYS Texas congressman John Ratcliffe tells a Senate panel that he won't allow politics to color intelligence he takes to the president.

4. CHINA PLANS TO COMPLETE SPACE STATION BY 2022 The announcement further cements China's aspirations to rival the United States, Europe, Russia and private companies in outer space exploration.

5. WHO'S CLOSING IN ON SHULA'S HALLOWED MARK New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who with 304 wins needs 44 more to break the NFL record set by the Miami Dolphins icon, who died this week at age 90.