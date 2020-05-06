Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider-Esleben dies aged 73
Updated 5/6/2020 11:00 AM
BERLIN -- Florian Schneider-Esleben, a co-founder of German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, has died, record label Sony said Wednesday. He was 73.
Citing fellow group founder Ralf Huetter, Sony said that Schneider-Esleben had been suffering from cancer, German news agency dpa reported.
Schneider-Esleben and Huetter started working together in 1968. In 1970, they founded the Kling-Klang-Studio in Duesseldorf and launched Kraftwerk.
Schneider-Esleben was involved in Kraftwerk albums including Autobahn, Radio-Activity, Trans-Europe Express, The Man-Machine and Tour de France. He left Kraftwerk in 2008.
Kraftwerk won a Grammy award for lifetime achievement in 2014.
