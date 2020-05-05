Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa will wear uniform No. 1
Updated 5/5/2020 10:45 PM
MIAMI -- Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins' top draft pick, will wear uniform No. 1.
The Dolphins announced number assignments Tuesday. Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at Alabama, but the Dolphins retired that number after it was worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.
Tagovailoa will be the first Dolphins QB to wear No. 1, which was most famously worn by kicker Garo Yepremian.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.