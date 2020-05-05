What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

A TV cameraman walks through the spectators' seating which are covered with pictures of fans, before the start of a regular season baseball game between Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyverns in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. South Korea's professional baseball league start its new season on May 5, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. Associated Press

Customers eat lunch behind plastic shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Easing of restrictions in Thailand's capital Bangkok that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with re-opening restaurants as long as social distancing guidelines are observed. Associated Press

In this April 28, 2020 photo, Eusebio Soria poses for a photo behind a glass door at the entrance of his home as he recovers from the new coronavirus in Cabrejas del Pinar, Spain, in the province of Soria. Soria said that at first his doctor diagnosed him with the flu until his fever wouldn't go away and he was sent to the hospital where he spent 11 days after being tested positive for the coronavirus. Many in Spain's small and shrinking villages thought their low populations would protect them from the coronavirus pandemic. The opposite appears to have proved true. Soria, a north-central province that's one of the least densely peopled places in Europe, has recorded a shocking death rate. Provincial authorities calculate that at least 500 people have died since the start of the outbreak in April. Associated Press

Kashmiri boxer Eyed Akeel Khan practices inside his house in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 23, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Khan to his home. But lockdown for the 7 million residents of Kashmir is nothing new and the ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic is not the first time he has had to practice his sport at home. Associated Press

FILE- In this file photo dated Monday, May 4, 2020, a statue wears a mask along Trocadero square close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In a study published Tuesday May 5, 2020, in the International Journal of Microbial Agents, doctors at a hospital north of Paris reviewed retrospective samples of 14 patients treated for atypical pneumonia, and say they may have identified a possible case of the new coronavirus dating back to December 2019. Associated Press

First base umpire Lee Ki-joong wearing a mask and gloves as a precaution against the new coronavirus calls during a baseball game between Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyverns in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. With umpires fitted with masks and cheerleaders dancing beneath vast rows of empty seats, a new baseball season got underway in South Korea following a weeks-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

Stadium seats are empty as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus during a baseball game between Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyverns in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. With umpires fitted with masks and cheerleaders dancing beneath vast rows of empty seats, a new baseball season got underway in South Korea following a weeks-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Associated Press

People sit in their cars watching a movie at a new drive-in cinema on a car parking area of the Milad telecommunications tower, as regular theaters are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, May 1, 2020. Iran is the region's epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Associated Press

Mannequins wear masks, a reference to the new coronavirus, inside a newly opened clothing store in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, May 4, 2020. The government authorized the opening of some stores under the plan coined "Intelligent quarantine." Associated Press

Britain on Tuesday became the first country in Europe to confirm more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, and infections rose sharply again in Russia, even as other nations made great strides in taming the virus. China marked its third week with no new virus deaths.

In the U.S., some states took steps to lift lockdown restrictions that have put millions out of work and upended the global economy, although thousands of new U.S. infections and deaths have been reported daily.

WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:

- President Donald Trump is going back on the road, visiting Arizona to see a Honeywell facility that makes N95 masks, after rarely leaving White House grounds during the coronavirus pandemic. He said he'll also go to Ohio, to New York in June for the U.S. Military Academy graduation and to South Dakota in July for a holiday fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

- Since a lethal flu outbreak in 1918, the world has learned about viruses, cured various diseases, made effective vaccines, developed instant communications and created elaborate public-health networks. Yet, like the misnamed Spanish flu pandemic, no one has come up with a treatment or cure for the coronavirus, either.

- French scientists say they may have discovered a coronavirus case that preceded the first official cases in Europe by weeks. A fishmonger in his 40s from Algeria who has lived in France for years and had no recent travel history was admitted to a hospital in late December with chest pains and breathing difficulties.

- New York state is now reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it has protected vulnerable residents.

- Many governments eager to reopen their societies while monitoring new coronavirus outbreaks are starting to bet on smartphone apps to help stanch the pandemic. But experts acknowledge there are uncomfortable trade-offs between protecting privacy and public health.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here's how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you're worried about live.

- 2: The number of hits given up by former Detroit Tigers pitcher Warwick Saupold in his complete-game shutout for the Hanwha Eagles as baseball returned to empty stadiums in South Korea.

IN OTHER NEWS:

- RIGHT AT HOME: Grilling seems like a simple pleasure for people cooped up at home. There are all kinds of stylish and practical barbecue gear available to help.

- CINEMA MACHINE: The coronavirus has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution: a drive-in movie theater. Once decried by revolutionaries for allowing too much privacy for unmarried young couples, a drive-in theater now operates from a parking lot right under Tehran's iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with the views of hard-liners.

