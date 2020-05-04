5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MLK'S TRAFFIC STOP A CATALYST FOR CHANGE Martin Luther King Jr. was pulled over, with a white woman in the car, issued a citation and illegally sentenced to a chain gang. Georgia's segregationist politicians sought to silence King before he could mobilize great masses of people. But, it backfired.

2. EX-GREEN BERET CLAIMS HE LED FOILED VENEZUELA RAID Jordan Goudreau's comments capped a bizarre day that started with reports of a predawn amphibious raid near the South American country's heavily guarded capital aimed at overthrowing Venezuelan President NicolÃ¡s Maduro.

3. JOE BIDEN WINS KANSAS DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY The former vice president had been expected to prevail in Saturday's vote, conducted exclusively by mail, and capture a majority of the state's delegates to the Democrats' national nominating commission.

4. TOP 2 GEORGIA DEMOCRATS DEBATE VIRTUALLY Ex-Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson and ex-congressional candidate Jon Ossoff are vying to take on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November.

5. LAPD OFFICER CHARGED IN SHOOTING A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of shooting and wounding a fellow officer while they were off-duty at a Southern California recreation area.