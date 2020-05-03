 

Mayor threatens party-goers with arrest as virus toll mount

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/3/2020 10:16 AM

CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is warning decisive actions will be taken against city residents who flout Illinois' stay-a-home order issued to fight the spread of the coronavirus by holding house parties.

Lightfoot made the comment on a West Side street corner near where officials said a party was planned Saturday night. Chicago police say they broke up several such parties across the city on Friday night and learned several were planned Saturday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

``The time for educating people into compliance is over,' Lightfoot said. ``Don't make us treat you like a criminal, but if you act like a criminal and you violate the law and you refuse to do what is necessary to save lives in this city in the middle of a pandemic, we will take you to jail, period.'

Lightfoot's comments came after Illinois health officials announced Saturday the state's pandemic death toll rose to 2,559 and its infection total was 58,505.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order went into March 21. Both Pritzker and Lightfoot have acknowledged that warming temperatures could test people's resolve to maintain social distancing.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 