This Date in Baseball

May 6

1915 - As a pitcher for Boston, Babe Ruth had three hits, including his first major league home run when he connected off Jack Warhop of the New York Yankees at the Polo Grounds.

1917 - Bob Groom of the Browns duplicated teammate Ernie Koob's feat of the previous day by pitching a no-hitter, a 3-0 victory against the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a doubleheader in St. Louis.

1951 - Cliff Chambers of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitched a 3-0 no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader against the Braves in Boston.

1953 - Bobo Holloman of the St. Louis Browns pitched a 6-0 no-hitter against the Philadelphia Athletics in his first major league start. He never pitched another complete game in the majors.

1982 - Gaylord Perry of the Seattle Mariners became the 15th major league pitcher with 300 victories when he defeated the New York Yankees 7-3 at the Kingdome.

1994 - Anthony Young won as a starter for the first time in more than two years as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1. The win ended Young's 29-game losing streak as a starter.

1998 - Rookie Kerry Wood tied the major league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, pitching a one-hitter to lead the Chicago Cubs over the Houston Astros 2-0. The 20-year-old right-hander tied the record set by Boston's Roger Clemens against Seattle in 1986, and matched by Clemens against Detroit in 1996. Wood broke the NL record of 19 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, held by Steve Carlton, Tom Seaver and David Cone.

2005 - San Diego's Trevor Hoffman became the third pitcher in major league history to reach 400 saves in the Padres' 6-5 victory over St. Louis. Hoffman joined Lee Smith (478) and John Franco (424) in the 400-save club.

2008 - Gavin Floyd of the Chicago White Sox took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before giving up a double to Joe Mauer with one out in a 7-1 win over Minnesota. Floyd was taken out to a standing ovation after the hit and Bobby Jenks got the last two outs.

2009 - The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the modern major league record for home winning streak to start a season with their 13th straight victory, 10-3 over the Washington Nationals. The Dodgers surpassed the 12-0 record of the 1911 Detroit Tigers.

2011 - Andre Ethier became the first player in two years to extend a hitting streak to 30 games, but Jason Pridie's three-run homer in the sixth inning carries the New York Mets past the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3. Ethier singled on a 3-0 pitch in the first inning, lining the ball to center.

2012 - The Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep at Boston with a 9-6 win in 17 innings. In the first major league game since 1925 in which both teams put a position player on the mound, Baltimore designated hitter Chris Davis overcame an awful 0-for-8 day at the plate by pitching two scoreless innings and getting the win over Darnell McDonald, an outfielder Boston called upon once the Red Sox bullpen was also depleted. Adam Jones hit a three-run homer in the top of the 17th off McDonald.

___

May 7

1917 - Babe Ruth of the Red Sox allowed two hits as he outdueled Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators 1-0. Ruth knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

1922 - Jesse Barnes of the New York Giants pitched the only no-hitter of the year, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0.

1925 - Pittsburgh shortstop Glenn Wright made an unassisted triple play in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals when he caught Jim Bottomley's line drive, stepped on second to double Jimmy Cooney, and tagged Rogers Hornsby coming from first.

1957 - Cleveland pitcher Herb Score was hit on the right eye by a line drive off the bat of Gil McDougald in the first inning. The ball broke Score's nose and damaged his eye; he missed the rest of the season.

1959 - A crowd of 93,103 came to the Los Angeles Coliseum on 'Roy Campanella Night' to show its affection for the paralyzed Dodger catcher. The Dodgers were beaten by the New York Yankees 6-2 in an exhibition game that followed the ceremonies.

1960 - Norm Sherry, a replacement catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hit a home run in the 11th inning to give his brother, relief pitcher Larry Sherry, a 3-2 triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles.

1997 - The Montreal Expos scored 13 runs to set an NL record for runs in a sixth inning during their 19-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. Montreal added five runs in the fifth to set a National League record for runs in consecutive innings with 18.

2007 - San Francisco's Bengie Molina hit a two-run homer in the fifth, then added a three-run drive later in the same inning to lead the Giants to a 9-4 win over New York.

2008 - Carlos Gomez became the first Minnesota player to hit for the cycle in 22 years in a 13-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

2009 - New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera gave up home runs to consecutive batters for the first time in his major league career, with Carl Crawford and Evan Longoria connecting in the ninth inning of Tampa Bay's 8-6 victory. Rivera had not given up back-to-back homers in 862 games coming in.

2009 - The Boston Red Sox tied a modern major-league record with 12 runs in an inning before making an out in a 13-3 win over Cleveland. Jason Bay hit a three-run homer and an RBI double and four other batters had two-run hits in the sixth. The Red Sox tied the mark set by the Brooklyn Dodgers on May 24, 1953. The previous AL record was set by the Tigers, who scored 11 runs in the sixth inning in a 19-1 win at the Yankees on June 17, 1925.

2010 - Forty-seven-year-old Jamie Moyer tossed a two-hitter to become the oldest player in major league history to throw a shutout, and the Phillies beat Atlanta 7-0.

Moyer, at 47 years, 170 days old, struck out five and faced one batter over the minimum to earn his 262nd career victory. He allowed leadoff singles to Troy Glaus in the second and eighth innings. Phil Niekro was the previous oldest at 46 years, 188 days when he tossed a four-hitter for the New York Yankees against Toronto on Oct. 6, 1986.

2010 - Starlin Castro hit a three-run homer in his first major league at-bat and drove in a record six runs during the Chicago Cubs' 14-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Castro added a bases-loaded triple, sliding headfirst into the record books with six RBIs, the most ever in a modern day debut - one more than the previous mark shared by four players.

2011 - Justin Verlander threw his second career no-hitter, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 9-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Verlander barely missed a perfect game. The only runner he allowed came with one out in the eighth inning when J.P. Arencibia walked on a full count, with Verlander's 12th pitch to the rookie just an inch or two outside.

2013 - Desmond Jennings' second-inning liner caromed squarely off the left side of Jay Happ's head, and the Blue Jays pitcher was taken off the field on a stretcher during Toronto's 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Happ suffered a skull fracture and a sprained right knee when he fell to the ground in pain. He returned on Aug. 7.

2015 - Yasmani Grandal drove in eight runs, hitting two homers and reaching base six times to power the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Milwaukee Brewers 14-4.

___

May 8

1906 - Philadelphia manager Connie Mack needed a substitute outfielder in the sixth inning of a game against Boston and called on pitcher Chief Bender to fill in. Bender hit two home runs, both inside the park.

1907 - Boston's Big Jeff Pfeffer threw a no-hitter to give the Braves a 6-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Boston.

1929 - Carl Hubbell of the New York Giants pitched a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the first by a left-hander in the majors in 13 seasons.

1935 - In the first game of a doubleheader, Ernie Lombardi of the Cincinnati Reds hit four doubles in consecutive innings (sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth) off four different Phillies pitchers. Lombardi also singled as the Reds beat Philadelphia 15-4.

1946 - Boston shortstop Johnny Pesky scored six times, setting an American League record, in a 14-10 win over the White Sox. Pesky, who was 4-for-5 in the game with a walk and two RBIs, matched Mel Ott's National League mark for runs scored in a game.

1966 - Frank Robinson became the only player to hit a home run out of Baltimore's Memorial Stadium. Robinson hit a 451-foot - 541 feet total - shot on a fly over the left-field wall off Cleveland right-hander Luis Tiant. The Orioles won 8-3.

1968 - Jim 'Catfish' Hunter of the Oakland A's pitched a perfect game to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0.

1994 - The Colorado Silver Bullets, the first women's team to play a pro men's team, lost 19-0 to the Northern League All-Stars. Leon Durham hit two homers and Oil Can Boyd started for the All-Stars. The Silver Bullets had two hits, struck out 16 times and made six errors.

1998 - Mark McGwire became the fastest player to hit 400 home runs when he connected in the third inning of the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the New York Mets.

2001 - Randy Johnson became the third pitcher to strike out 20 in nine innings, but didn't finish the game as the Arizona Diamondbacks went on beat Cincinnati 4-3 in 11 innings.

2010 - Jody Gerut hit for the cycle and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 17-3.

2010 - Mark Teixeira joined Lou Gehrig as the only Yankees to hit three home runs against the Boston Red Sox, and he and Francisco Cervelli drove in five runs each as New York beat Boston 14-3.

2012 - Josh Hamilton became the 16th player to hit four home runs in a game, launching a quartet of two-run drives against three different pitchers to carry the Texas Rangers to a 10-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

2015 - Bryce Harper hit two more home runs, giving him five in two games, and Danny Espinosa also connected twice to power the Washington Nationals to a 9-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. The 22-year-old Harper became the first player in Nationals/Expos franchise history and the youngest in major league history to hit five homers in two games.

___