This Date in Baseball

May 2

1917 - Fred Toney of the Cincinnati Reds and Hippo Vaughn of the Chicago Cubs pitched a double no-hitter for nine innings, but the Reds won 1-0 on two hits in the 10th. Jim Thorpe drove in the winning run.

1923 - Walter Johnson recorded his first shutout of the season and the 100th of his major league record 113 career shutouts as the Washington Senators defeated the New York Yankees 3-0. Yankees shortstop Everett Scott received a medal from the American League for playing in his 1,000th consecutive game.

1939 - Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees did not play against the Detroit Tigers at Briggs Stadium, ending at 2,130 his streak of consecutive games played. Gehrig never played again. Babe Dahlgren took his place at first base. The Yankees didn't miss his bat, however, as they beat the Tigers 22-2.

1954 - Stan Musial hit five home runs in a doubleheader split with the New York Giants at St. Louis. The Cardinals won the first game 10-6 but lost the second 9-7.

1995 - Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first Japanese native to play in the majors in three decades. Nomo pitched five scoreless innings of one-hit ball, but the Dodgers blew a 3-0 lead and lost to San Francisco 4-3.

2000 - Atlanta became the first NL team in 49 years to win 15 straight games by defeating Los Angeles 5-3.

2002 - Mike Cameron hit four homers and came close to a record-setting fifth in leading the Seattle Mariners to a 15-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. He became the 13th player in major league history to homer four times in a game. Cameron connected in his first four at-bats, in just five innings. He joined Bret Boone as the first teammates to hit two home runs in the same inning. They connected back-to-back twice in a 10-run first.

2005 - Jim Edmonds hit a three-run homer off closer Danny Graves, and John Mabry added a two-run shot that completed the greatest ninth-inning comeback in St. Louis Cardinals history. The Cardinals sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the top of the ninth to beat Cincinnati 10-9.

2009 - Carl Crawford tied a modern major league record with six stolen bases to help Tampa Bay beat Boston 5-3. Crawford was 4-for-4 with an RBI and became the fourth player to swipe six bases in a game, joining Eddie Collins, Otis Nixon and Eric Young.

2009 - The Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 2-1 in 10 innings to improve to 9-0 at home and tie the franchise record set in 1946 in Brooklyn.

May 3

1936 - Joe DiMaggio made his major league debut for the New York Yankees and had three hits in a 14-5 victory over the St. Louis Browns.

1951 - Rookie Gil McDougald of New York drove in six runs in one inning to tie a major league record as the Yankees beat the St. Louis Browns 17-3 at Sportsman's Park. McDougald had a two-run triple and a grand slam in an 11-run ninth inning.

1959 - Detroit's Charlie Maxwell hit four consecutive homers in a doubleheader sweep of the New York Yankees, 4-2 and 8-2, at Briggs Stadium.

1980 - Ferguson Jenkins of the Texas Rangers became the fourth pitcher in major league history to win 100 or more games in each league. Jenkins beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 at Arlington Stadium. Cy Young, Jim Bunning and Gaylord Perry also reached the milestone.

1994 - Philadelphia reliever Andy Carter made his major league debut and was ejected from the game after hitting two of three San Diego Padres batters he faced.

1999 - Boston's Creighton Gubanich hit a grand slam for his first major league hit in a 12-11, 10-inning loss to Oakland. Gubanich became the fourth player to accomplish the feat and the first since Seattle's Orlando Mercado did it Sept. 19, 1982.

2011 - Francisco Liriano pitched the major leagues' first no-hitter of the season, throwing his first career complete game in Minnesota's 1-0 victory over Chicago. Liriano walked six and struck out two. Liriano, the reigning AL comeback player of the year, was backed by Jason Kubel's fourth-inning homer.

May 4

1869 - Henry Chadwick published his first annual baseball handbook. The book eventually evolved into Spalding's Official Baseball Guide.

1871 - The Fort Wayne Kekiongas beat the Cleveland Forest Citys, 2-0, in the first game played in the National Association. In the 127 games during the 1871 season, there were a total of four shutouts.

1910 - The Browns and Cardinals played home games in St. Louis, and President Taft, not wanting to offend either club, saw parts of each game at Robinson Field and Sportsman's Park.

1963 - Bob Shaw of the Braves set a major league record by committing five balks. In the third inning, Shaw walked Billy Williams and balked him home with three straight balks. Shaw lasted five innings before he was ejected for arguing. The Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee, 5-3.

1969 - The Houston Astros set an NL record by turning seven double plays against the San Francisco Giants. First baseman Curt Blefary participated in all seven.

1975 - Bob Watson of the Houston Astros, sensing baseball history, raced around the bases on Milt May's home run and crossed the plate at Candlestick Park in time to score major league baseball's 1 millionth run, seconds ahead of Dave Concepcion of Cincinnati.

1981 - New York's Ron Davis struck out eight consecutive Angels in relief as the Yankees defeated California 4-2.

1989 - Toronto's Junior Felix became the 53rd player in major league history to hit a home run in his first at-bat with a third-inning drive off California's Kirk McCaskill as the Blue Jays lost 3-2 in 10 innings.

1991 - Chris James drove in nine runs with two homers and two singles, breaking Cleveland's club record for RBIs and leading the Indians to a 20-6 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

1996 - The Texas Rangers became the first American League team in 79 years to pitch consecutive one-hitters as Roger Pavlik held Detroit to a fifth-inning home run in a 3-1 win. Ken Hill one-hit Detroit on May 3, retiring the last 26 batters he faced.

2001 - Raul Mondesi of the Blue Jays went 4-for-4, with two homers, two doubles and six RBIs, leading Toronto to an 8-3 victory over Seattle.

2009 - The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first National League team since 1900 to win their first 11 home games, beating Arizona 7-2. The major league mark of 12, was set in 1911 by the Detroit Tigers.

2011 - Atlanta's Tim Hudson pitched a one-hitter to ruin the Milwaukee debut of Zack Greinke. The Braves rocked the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner in a 8-0 victory to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Brewers. Hudson retired his first nine hitters before Rickie Weeks led off the fourth with a double. He was the only Brewers player to reach base, also drawing a two-out walk in the ninth.

May 5

1904 - Cy Young of the Red Sox pitched a perfect game against the Philadelphia Athletics, beating Rube Waddell 3-0. Having pitched nine hitless innings in two previous efforts, he ran his string of hitless innings to 18.

1917 - Ernie Koob of the St. Louis Browns pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox for a 1-0 win in St. Louis.

1925 - Manager Ty Cobb of the Detroit Tigers hit three homers, a double and two singles against the St. Louis Browns.

1925 - Shortstop Everett Scott of the New York Yankees was benched, ending his streak of 1,307 consecutive games played that started while playing for the Boston Red Sox. Scott, who gave way to Pee Wee Wanninger, had the longest playing streak before Lou Gehrig.

1962 - Bo Belinsky of the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 with a no-hitter at Dodger Stadium. Belinsky struck out nine and walked four.

1978 - Pete Rose became the 14th player with 3,000 hits when he singled against Montreal's Steve Rogers at Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium.

1980 - National League president Chub Feeney suspended Pittsburgh's Bill Madlock for 15 days and fined him $5,000 for shoving his glove in the face of home plate umpire Gerry Crawford.

1999 - Colorado became the first team in 35 years and the third this century to score in every inning in a 13-6 win over the Chicago Cubs. The last time a team scored in all nine innings was also at Wrigley Field, when St. Louis beat the Cubs on Sept. 13, 1964.

2001 - Sammy Sosa homered and had four RBIs, and Julian Tavarez pitched seven solid innings as the Chicago Cubs beat Los Angeles 20-1 at Wrigley Field. The Cubs scored eight runs in each of the last two innings.

2004 - Mike Piazza set a major league mark for homers as a catcher, hitting No. 352, in the New York Mets' 8-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

2004 - Roger Clemens moved past Steve Carlton for second place on the career strikeout list with his 4,137th in Houston's 6-2 win over Pittsburgh.

2009 - The Los Angeles Dodgers tied the modern major league record for the longest home winning streak to start a season, improving to 12-0 at Chavez Ravine as Jeff Weaver pitched them to a 3-1 victory over Arizona. The Dodgers tied the mark with the 1911 Detroit Tigers, who accomplished the feat at Bennett Park the year before they moved into Tiger Stadium.

2013 - Adeiny Hechavarria hit a grand slam and a bases-loaded triple off an ailing Roy Halladay, driving in seven runs for the Miami Marlins in a 14-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

