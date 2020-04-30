Correction: Dolphins-Navy's Perry story

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Navy wide receiver Malcolm Perry runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Perry, drafted by the Miami Dolphins, will be able to turn pro in 2020 thanks to a policy change initiated by President Donald Trump. New guidelines issued in November 2019 allow service academy graduates to seek delaying their military commitment in order to play pro sports, and Perry's request for a waiver is expected to be granted. Associated Press

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry Army runs past defensive lineman Edriece Patterson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Philadelphia. Perry, drafted by the Miami Dolphins, will be able to turn pro in 2020 thanks to a policy change initiated by President Donald Trump. New guidelines issued in November 2019 allow service academy graduates to seek delaying their military commitment in order to play pro sports, and Perry's request for a waiver is expected to be granted. Associated Press