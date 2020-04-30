Correction: Dolphins-Navy's Perry story

 

Updated 4/30/2020 1:42 PM

MIAMI -- In a story April 29, 2020, about Miami Dolphins draft pick Malcolm Perry, The Associated Press erroneously reported how many years of active duty Perry will owe the Marine Corps when his NFL career ends. He will owe the Marines five years of military service, not two.

