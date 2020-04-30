 

US consumer spending plunges 7.5% in March, reflecting virus

 
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/30/2020 7:56 AM

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer spending plunged 7.5% in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders.

The Commerce Department said that the spending plunge was accompanied by a sharp 2% drop in personal incomes in March with both declines attributed to impacts of efforts to deal with the pandemic.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The report said that the country experienced big declines as 'consumers canceled, restricted or redirected their spending.'

The government reported Wednesday that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, shrank at an annual rate of 4.8% in the January-March quarter, led by the biggest quarterly drop in consumer spending since 1980.

Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity and has been the economy's standout performer in recent years However, with further sharp spending declines forecast, analysts are predicting that GDP will shrink by around 40% in the current April-June quarter, the biggest quarterly decline on record.

