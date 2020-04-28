Hillary Clinton to endorse Biden later Tuesday
Updated 4/28/2020 12:30 PM
Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden's presidential candidacy on Tuesday, according to a Democrat with familiar with the plans.
Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, is expected to announce her support in a virtual town hall with Biden later Tuesday.
The person familiar with the plans spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss strategy.
