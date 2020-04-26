AP PHOTOS: World frozen in time amid virus lockdown

Via Nazionale, usually one of the busiest roads of Rome's historical city center is almost empty at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. It's early evening on a Friday, a time that signals the end of the workweek in many parts of the world and the middle of the weekend in most others. Instead of getting ready to go out, have friends over or for a needed night at home, billions of people around the world are shut-in, staying put and sitting tight through the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press photographers captured images from different parts of Europe and Africa at 6 p.m. local time on Friday, when even the most quintessentially public spaces sat as still as a Sunday morning. Associated Press

People with bicycles meet at the clock park in Duesseldorf, Germany, at 1800 on Friday April 24, 2020. Associated Press

Backdropped by the iconic Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, commuters wait at a metro station on a bridge over the Golden Horn in Istanbul at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press

The Saint Lazare train station clock, left, and the sculpture named "L'Heure de Tous" ("Everyone's Time") by French artist Arman is photographed in Paris at 1800 on Friday April 24, 2020. Associated Press

An almost empty Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral the Spasskaya Tower, right, and a security fence after a light rain at 18:00 on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Moscow, Russia. Associated Press

Sisi Ndebele, receives a seasonal influenza vaccine from a nurse at a local pharmacy clinic in Johannesburg, South Africa at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press

A Red Cross tent for registration of volunteers, that help to fight the spread of coronavirus is set in front of the New Town Hall in Prague, Czech Republic at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press

One of London's most famous rendezvous points is nearly empty under the Waterloo train station clock at 1800 in London, Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press photographers captured images from different parts of Europe and Africa at 6 p.m. local time on Friday, when even the most quintessentially public spaces sat as still as a Sunday morning. Associated Press

An empty Palace Square is seen through the arch of the General Staff Building in St.Petersburg, Russia, at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press photographers captured images from different parts of Europe and Africa at 6 p.m. local time on Friday, when even the most quintessentially public spaces sat as still as a Sunday morning. Associated Press

A clock atop the belfry of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church is seen through a clothing shop window pane with a mannequin in the foreground in Cyprus' capital Nicosia, at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press

Sex workers booths, sex shows, clubs, movie theaters, and stores are closed in a near-deserted Red Light District, Amsterdam, Netherlands at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020, following Dutch government regulations to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. Associated Press

A woman walks across Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press

A completely empty street in Belgrade, Serbia at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press

A student practices trumpet during an online lesson to get ready for his final exam in a music school, while his grandmother wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus listens to him, in the village of Stari Petrivtsi close to Ukraine's capital Kyiv at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press

People walk in an almost empty train station in Barcelona, Spain at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues. Associated Press

A view of the clock at an almost empty main square because of the coronavirus lockdown, where machinery is parked for rebuilding works after the recent earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press