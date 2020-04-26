What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Volunteers of the Red Cross wear masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus drive in an empty street in Paris, Sunday, April 26, 2020. France continues to be under an extended stay-at-home order until May 11 in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Associated Press

Medical workers bring a patient to the Northbridge Health Care Center Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Bridgeport, Conn. To slow the spread of the coronavirus inside nursing homes, Connecticut has begun transferring infected residents to off-site recovery centers following their release from hospitals. The plan has sparked some fears about the effects for frail, elderly residents who might be displaced to make room in repurposed care facilities. But public health experts see potential in the effort to find a way to curb the outbreak that has ravaged elder care facilities globally. Associated Press

An ambulance used to transport a patient is parked outside the Northbridge Health Care Center Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Bridgeport, Conn. To slow the spread of the coronavirus inside nursing homes, Connecticut has begun transferring infected residents to off-site recovery centers following their release from hospitals. The plan has sparked some fears about the effects for frail, elderly residents who might be displaced to make room in repurposed care facilities. But public health experts see potential in the effort to find a way to curb the outbreak that has ravaged elder care facilities globally. Associated Press

A social distancing sign is seen at the entrance of Regent's Park, as the lockdown continues due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Sunday, April 26, 2020. The public have been asked to self isolate, keeping distant from others to limit the spread of the contagious COVID-19 coronavirus. Associated Press

A man takes a young boy for a walk in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 26, 2020. On Sunday, children under 14 years old are allowed to take walks with a parent for up to one hour and within one kilometer from home, ending six weeks of compete seclusion due to the coronavirus outbreak. Associated Press

A man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk in a street close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, April 26, 2020. France continues to be under an extended stay-at-home order until May 11 in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Associated Press

People enjoy the sunny weather at Regent's Park, as the lockdown continues due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Sunday, April 26, 2020. The public have been asked to self isolate, keeping distant from others to limit the spread of the contagious COVID-19 coronavirus. Associated Press

A man photographs a post box outside the Royal Victoria Hospital which has been painted blue in support of the National Health Service care workers, on the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Sunday April 26, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (Brian Lawless/ / PA via AP) Associated Press

People walk on the footpath alongside Regent's Canal, as the lockdown continues due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Sunday, April 26, 2020. The public have been asked to self isolate, keeping distant from others to limit the spread of the contagious COVID-19 coronavirus. Associated Press

Irati, a little girl, 3 years old, wears face mask to prevent the coronavirus while she's going for a walk with her mother, Montse Fernandez , in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2020. On Sunday, children under 14 years old will be allowed to take walks with a parent for up to one hour and within one kilometer from home, ending six weeks of compete seclusion. Associated Press

A family wearing face mask to protect of the coronavirus go for a walk at Carlos III promenade, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2020. On Sunday, children under 14 years old will be allowed to take walks with a parent for up to one hour and within one kilometer from home, ending six weeks of compete seclusion. Associated Press

A father with his children wearing face mask to prevent the coronavirus go for a walk at Carlos III promenade, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2020. On Sunday, children under 14 years old will be allowed to take walks with a parent for up to one hour and within one kilometer from home, ending six weeks of compete seclusion. Associated Press

Jamon Jordan poses with a photo of his mother, Jacquelynne Jordan, in Detroit, Friday, April 24, 2020. Jamon Jordan could not mourn his mother in the traditional way. At Jacquelynne Jordan's memorial in early April, there were just seven people. No hugs. No traditional dinner where family members could gather to honor the 66-year-old matriarch's memory after she died from the new coronavirus. Associated Press

EDS NOTE : SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN. A woman cleans the hands of a child to protect the coronavirus, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2020. On Sunday, children under 14 years old will be allowed to take walks with a parent for up to one hour and within one kilometer from home, ending six weeks of compete seclusion. Associated Press

Runners on the Mall at the finish of the London Marathon course, which was postponed to help curb the spread of coronavirus, in London, Sunday April 26, 2020. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Associated Press

Shrieks of joy ring out on the streets of Spain as children are allowed to leave their homes briefly for the first time in six weeks. The country has the second-highest number of confirmed infections behind the United States.

As Italy prepares to emerge from the West's first and most extensive coronavirus lockdown, it is increasingly clear that something went terribly wrong in Lombardy, the hardest-hit region in Europe's hardest-hit country.

With open-air markets closed around Paris and supermarket prices skyrocketing, the coronavirus lockdown is raising tensions in France's poorest communities.

Church services are resuming in certain states, including Montana, where a general stay-at-home order is expiring.

With limited supplies of coronavirus tests available, the Pentagon is focusing first on testing those performing duties deemed most vital to national security.

Here are some of AP's top stories Sunday on the world's coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.

WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:

- During the pandemic, Detroit - the nation's largest majority black U.S. city - is grieving collectively.

- A few states may have found a way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes by converting some of them into 'recovery centers' set aside mostly for residents who have left the hospital but still might be contagious or lack immunity.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to work after recovering from a coronavirus infection that put him in intensive care, with his government facing growing criticism over the deaths and disruption the virus has caused.

___

AP FACT CHECK:

Sunlight may be a disinfectant for the spirit, but there's no proof it will make the pandemic go away. Without declaring that it would, President Donald Trump is again giving traction to a theory that could prompt people to let down their guard around others outside.

___

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus is to wash one's hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

Phones should also be washed. Here's how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you're worried about live.

___

ONE NUMBER:

- 7,000: The number of coronavirus tests being administered per day to U.S. military personnel.

___



IN OTHER NEWS:



- SAILING HOME: A group of 25 Dutch high school students with very little sailing experience ends a trans-Atlantic voyage that was forced on them by coronavirus restrictions.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak