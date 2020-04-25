 

Polish soccer league plans to restart on May 29

 
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's premier soccer league plans to restart on May 29 after the government decided on Saturday to ease restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision makes Poland one of the first countries in Europe to set a date to resume a league that was suspended on March 13.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'It's great news,' said Marcin Animucki, the head of the 16-team league, the Ekstraklasa.

He stressed the plan to resume matches on May 29 was dependent on the health situation in Poland.

The agreement was worked out by the league, the Polish Football Association, and government. The restart will take place in stages, with the first stage - players going into self-isolation - already underway. After that, players will begin training under strict medical supervision.

Animucki said the Ekstraklasa also got permission from UEFA to complete the season by July 20.

So far, Poland, with a population of 38 million people, has endured 524 deaths from COVID-19.

