Indiana reports 44 more virus deaths, 718 more cases

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana health officials on Saturday added 44 coronavirus deaths to the state's total, bringing it to 785.

In addition, a total of 87 probable deaths have been reported to the Indiana State Board of Health, up from 79 on Friday, the agency said. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The agency said 718 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 14,395 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 194. Lake County had 73, Cass had 60 and St. Joseph had 38. No other county had more than 30.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the health department's COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence.