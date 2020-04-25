More than 200,000 confirmed deaths worldwide from coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University researchers say
Updated 4/25/2020 12:55 PM
NEW YORK -- More than 200,000 confirmed deaths worldwide from coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University researchers say.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.