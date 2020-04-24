Patriots C Andrews ready after missing 2019 with blood clots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots center David Andrews says he is ready to return after missing all of last season with blood clots in his lungs.

Andrews posted a video of himself doing a celebration dance on Instagram on Thursday, saying, 'I'm excited that I'll have the opportunity to play the game I love again.'

'When and whatever the nfl season looks like I'm just thankful that I'll be able to get back to competing with my teammates and coaches,' he wrote. 'Go pats.'

In a conference call with reporters after the Patriots traded out of the first round of the NFL draft, director of player personnel Nick Caserio praised Andrews' work ethic last year - even though he didn't play.

'David has been a great asset to our program, (a) multi-year captain,' Caserio said. 'The more players - and people - that we have like David Andrews in the building, good for the Patriots and everybody else.'

An undrafted free agent, Andrews has played four seasons for New England. In 2018, he started every game and participated in 99% of the offensive snaps.

