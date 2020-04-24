Rams grab Cam Akers, Van Jefferson to replace Gurley, Cooks

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Cam Akers, center, reacts as he's selected by the Los Angeles Rams during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 24, 2020. (NFL via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) runs for a 50-yard touchdown past Florida linebacker Lacedrick Brunson (34) and defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla. Akers was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams drafted possible replacements for Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks in the second round Friday night, grabbing Florida State running back Cam Akers with the 52nd overall pick and Florida receiver Van Jefferson with the 57th overall pick.

After sitting out the first round on Thursday, the Rams got rolling by replenishing their offensive skill-position talent, which has taken a hit along with every other level of the Rams' roster in recent months.

The Rams then addressed two more areas of recent loss in the third round by adding Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis with the 84th overall pick and Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess with the 104th pick.

The Rams released Gurley and traded Cooks in money-saving moves over the past several weeks, but they quickly found interesting prospects to take their roles in coach Sean McVay's offense.

Although they drafted Darrell Henderson in the third round just last season, the Rams decided they needed another top ball-carrier after releasing Gurley, their starting running back and the NFL's leader in touches and touchdowns over the past half-decade. Akers was among the draft's top running back prospects after three years at Florida State.

'As far as filling Todd Gurley's shoes, I'm just going to come in and play,' Akers said in a video conference call from his childhood home in Mississippi. 'Wherever the team needs me to be, whatever they need me to do, that's what I'll do.'

Akers was one of the most productive running backs in Seminoles history despite playing for the program in a time of upheaval and poor offensive line classes. He rushed for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

'I think I (can) be a three-down, a four-down back if necessary," Akers said. "I'm somebody who can come in and be a game-changer. Be everything this team and the fans need me to be and everything they're expecting me to be.'

Akers is likely to compete for playing time with Henderson, the presumptive starter after Gurley's departure, and longtime backup Malcolm Brown. The Rams' first selection surprised many observers who thought Henderson would be given a chance as LA's unquestioned starter, but general manager Les Snead prioritized game-changing offensive talent over depth at thinner positions.

The Rams then grabbed Jefferson with the pick they acquired from Houston in the recent trade that sent Cooks to the Texans. Jefferson is coming off two productive seasons for the Gators after transferring to Gainesville from Ole Miss.

Jefferson is the son of former NFL receiver Shawn Jefferson, and he received praise for his precise route running and smart play. Many draft observers compared him to Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, his new teammates in Los Angeles.

'I want to learn from those guys, take in as much information as I can from them,' Jefferson said. 'They're some of the greats right now. ... It's a huge receiver class, but I consider myself one of the top guys in this class.'

The Rams addressed key needs for their defense with both of their third-round picks.

Lewis is a potential steal, given the elite talent he displayed during his career with the Crimson Tide. He's also a significant risk due to his injury history: He missed most of the 2017 season with an arm injury, and he sat out the entire 2018 season with a torn knee ligament.

Lewis returned with a strong performance last year, but his injuries clearly scared off many teams. The Rams were undeterred. Lewis suspected he might get picked by the Rams after outside linebackers coach Chris Shula built a strong relationship with him during pre-draft workouts.

'He stressed to me that, 'Hey, we need a guy like you, and you fit our system,'' Lewis said. 'I think it's a high chance that I contribute and be a substantial player for the Rams' defense.'

Burgess starred at Utah after growing up in the North County area above San Diego. He played every position in the secondary for the Utes, and he could be a strong candidate to replace Nickell Robey-Coleman as the Rams' nickel back.

The Rams didn't make a first-round pick for the fourth consecutive year, but they had two selections apiece in the second and third rounds. Los Angeles traded its first-round picks this year and next year to Jacksonville for Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Since trading up to grab Jared Goff with the first overall pick in 2016, the Rams have made only one draft pick in the top 50 of the ensuing four drafts. Los Angeles took tight end Gerald Everett 44th overall in 2017, but didn't pick higher than 61st in the ensuing two drafts.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL