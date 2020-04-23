This Date in Baseball

APRIL 24

1901 - Chicago defeated Cleveland 8-2 in the first American League game. Three other scheduled games were rained out. The game lasted 1 hour, 30 minutes in front of a reported crowd of 14,000 at the Chicago Cricket Club.

1911 - Battle Creek of the South Michigan League turned two triple plays in the first two innings against Grand Rapids.

1917 - George Mogridge of the New York Yankees pitched a no-hitter against the Red Sox in Boston, winning 2-1.

1931 - Chicago's Rogers Hornsby hit three consecutive homers to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-6 at Forbes Field.

1947 - Johnny Mize of the New York Giants hit three consecutive homers in a 14-5 loss in Boston. It was a major league-record fifth time in his career that Mize hit three home runs in one game.

1958 - Lee Walls hit three homers and drove in eight runs as the Chicago Cubs routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 15-2 at the Coliseum.

1962 - Sandy Koufax struck out 18 Chicago Cubs and pitched the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-2 victory at Wrigley Field.

1965 - Casey Stengel recorded his 3,000th victory as a manager as the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6.

1994 - Julio Franco and Robin Ventura twice hit back-to-back homers in Chicago's 7-6 loss to Detroit.

1996 - Greg Myers and Paul Molitor each had five RBIs as the Minnesota Twins set a team record for runs and routed the Detroit Tigers 24-11. It was the highest run total against the Tigers in 84 years, matching the mark set in a 24-2 loss to the Philadelphia Athletics on May 18, 1912.

1998 - Moises Alou drove in five runs and Carl Everett homered from each side of the plate to lead Houston to an 8-4 win over Montreal.

2007 - Oakland set a major league record in a 4-2 win over Baltimore, keeping the Orioles off the scoreboard in the first inning. It was the 20th straight game in which the A's did not allow a first-inning run, a record for the start of the season.