AP source: Bills pick up 5th-year option on CB White

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre'Davious White's contract, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team has not announced the decision. ESPN.com first reported the move.

By exercising their option, the Bills retained White's rights through the 2021 season, during which his salary will bump up to about $10 million, based on an average of the top 32 salaries at his position.

The Bills are still allowed to negotiate a long-term contract extension with the player.

White has been a starter since being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft out of LSU. He earned his first All-Pro selection last season, when he finished tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions.

Overall, White has 12 interceptions, with five coming in games decided by seven or fewer points, in 47 games. He has missed just one game, Buffalo's season finale last year, when the Bills rested a majority of their starters to prepare for the playoffs.

___

