AP Top 25 Podcast: Who takes Tua? Catching up with Kiffin

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin discusses the team's signing class during a press conference at the Manning Center in Oxford, Miss. Just when it seemed like things were up and rolling, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The ensuring national shutdown hurt coaches across college football as they prepare for next season, but it was particularly difficult on programs with first-year coaches trying to build something from the ground up. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP, File)/ Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays in an NCAA football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tagovailoa is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most intriguing player in the NFL draft.



On the latest episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Dane Brugler from The Athletic breaks down the upside and the risk of drafting Tagovailoa, who is coming off a serious hip injury, and which teams might be ready to call his name.

Also joining the AP's Ralph Russo is new Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin, who recruited Tagovailoa to Alabama.

Brugler previews the draft, going deep into Day 2 and 3 sleepers. Kiffin talks about his unusual career path and why Ole Miss was the perfect fit.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25