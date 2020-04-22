AP PHOTOS: On French quarantine isles, virus echoes the past

People sit along Marseille's Old Port during confinement in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Associated Press

The Frioul archipelago is pictured from a ferry boat on the Marseille coast, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Due to France's confinement measures meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus the ferry service between Marseille and the historical quarantine archipelago of Frioul is restricted to Frioul residents only. Associated Press

An abandoned building is pictured on Ratonneau island in Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown and with no tourists, the islands' few residents again feel cut off, left to fend largely for themselves. Associated Press

A boat sits atop a hill on the Frioul Archipelago during France's confinement measures meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Associated Press

The Marseille coastline is pictured from inside an abandoned armory bunker in the Fort of Ratonneau in Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Associated Press

Seagulls perch on a handrail atop the deserted Fort of Ratonneau in Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. The now confined historical quarantine archipelago of Frioul usually receives over three thousand visitors a day during the tourism high season. Amid the coronavirus lockdown and with no tourists, the islands' few residents again feel cut off, left to fend largely for themselves. Associated Press

Patrick Tellier's medical bag and extra supplies are pictured in his boat in the port of Frioul, southern France, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Tellier is the archipelago's only nurse and has continued treating island residents from his boat and through video appointments during the coronavirus outbreak. Associated Press

Patrick Tellier rides his scooter towards the port of Frioul, southern France, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Tellier is the archipelago's only nurse and has continued treating island residents from his boat and through video appointments during the coronavirus outbreak. Associated Press

A ferry boat crew member stretches in the deserted Frioul port before departing for Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to France's confinement measures meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus the ferry service between Marseille and the historical quarantine archipelago of Frioul is restricted to Frioul residents only. Associated Press

The Frioul archipelago is pictured through the cabin of a cargo boat transporting food to Anthony Fabre's superette in Ratonneau island in Frioul, southern France, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Fabre's superette is the only place on the Frioul Archipelago for residents to buy food and supplies during France's confinement measures meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Associated Press

A Frioul resident walks her dog during coronavirus confinement measures along the artificial mole that connects the Ratonneau and PomÃ¨gues islands of Frioul, southern France, Friday, April 10, 2020. Associated Press

Frioul residents disembark a ferry boat with carts full of food and supplies in the port of Frioul, southern France, Friday, April 10, 2020. Due to France's confinement measures meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus the ferry service between Marseille and the historical quarantine archipelago of Frioul is restricted to Frioul residents only. Associated Press

Guillaume Savalier fishes from the port where his boat is docked in Frioul, southern France, Friday, April 10, 2020. The Savalier family are living in confinement on their sailboat to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Associated Press

Anne Sansly gestures while telling a story about her dead husband in the cabin of her boat in the port of Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Passing France's confinement period alone on her boat, Anne reads, writes, and sings to pass the time. Associated Press

A diver carries freshly caught fish on his belt on the Pomegues island during confinement measures in Frioul, southern France, Sunday, April 19, 2020. The islands off the teeming port city of Marseille served as a quarantine center during deadly epidemics in centuries past, helping to shield the French mainland from infection. Now, amid the coronavirus lockdown and with no tourists, the islands' few residents again feel cut off, left to fend largely for themselves. Associated Press

Rusted fish sculptures hang on the wall of a closed restaurant in the port of Frioul, southern France, Sunday, April 19, 2020. France's confinement measures put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus have closed all of Frioul's restaurants and bars. Associated Press

Seats lie empty on a deserted ferry boat in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Due to France's confinement measures meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus the ferry service between Marseille and the historical quarantine archipelago of Frioul is restricted to Frioul residents only. Associated Press

The Frioul archipelago is pictured from a deserted ferry boat on the Marseille coastline, southern France, Sunday, April 19, 2020. On France's Frioul archipelago, there's an eerie sense that history is repeating itself. The islands off the teeming port city of Marseille served as a quarantine center during deadly epidemics in centuries past, helping to shield the French mainland from infection. Now, amid the coronavirus lockdown and with no tourists, the islands' few residents again feel cut off, left to fend largely for themselves. Associated Press

Patrick Tellier, Frioul's only nurse, points to the ancient quarantine port on the Pomegues island meant for sailors arriving to Marseille on a 19th century map of Frioul hanging on the site of the ancient quarantine hospital of Caroline, southern France, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Associated Press

FRIOUL ARCHIPELAGO, France -- On France's Frioul archipelago, there's an eerie sense that history is repeating itself.

The Mediterranean islands 4 kilometers (2 miles) off the teeming southern port city of Marseille served as a quarantine center during deadly epidemics in centuries past, helping to shield the French mainland from infection.

Now, amid the coronavirus lockdown and with no tourists, the few residents on the islands again feel cut off, left to fend largely for themselves.

'We are not experiencing quite the same quarantine as Frioul has seen in its past, but people are definitely afraid of this virus,' said Patrick Tellier, the only nurse on the archipelago that once housed sick crews during the Great Plague of Marseille in 1720 and in 1821 during a yellow fever epidemic.

Only seagulls now visit the ancient bollards where quarantined ships used to moor. France's nationwide lockdown, which began March 17, has strangled the flow of tourists usually drawn by the archipelago's history, quaint beachfronts and wild hills.

The islands' 150 residents, mostly retirees, are locked down on their moored-up boats or in apartments.

Tellier runs a health care center for them out of a small sailboat. Pills and blood sample kits fill its nooks and crannies. Tellier lives with his dog in a small house built on the site of a former hospital that treated quarantined sailors in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Now retired, he spent his nursing career working in Africa and in Marseille, where he helped set up a medical center for underprivileged families.

To eke out his limited supplies of protective gear, he uses video calls to dispense medical advice to islanders. He only wears a mask and gloves when meeting face-to-face with patients he fears might be infected with COVID-19. So far, all of the suspected cases later tested negative.

The ferry from Marseille that in high season carries 3,000 visitors a day is now restricted to residents only. Police patrol the island from the air and sea to enforce the coronavirus lockdown.

Anthony Fabre runs the archipelago's only food shop. The muscular former weightlifter usually opens the small supermarket only for the summer influx of tourists. But this year he didn't want islanders to be forced to travel to Marseille to get food during the pandemic.

'We are a closed-off population," he said. 'I can give people the supplies they need so they don't have to go to the mainland and risk getting sick.'

'If you think about it, we are just reliving our past," he said. "We had the yellow fever exactly 200 years ago.'

