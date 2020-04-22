Amid pandemic, homebrewing surges in popularity

This March 14, 2020 photo shows Andrew Selsky holding a bag of hops for home-brewed German-style hefeweizen in Salem, Ore. Homebrewing provides an escape from dwelling on the COVID-19 pandemic. Associated Press

This March 28, 2020 photo shows home-brewed beer being bottled in Salem, Ore. Homebrewing provides an escape from dwelling on the COVID-19 pandemic. Associated Press

This April 11, 2020 photo shows a glass of home brewed German-style hefeweizen in Salem, Ore. Homebrewing provides an escape from dwelling on the COVID-19 pandemic. Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. -- On March 14, the day after the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a national emergency in the United States, I decided to take up an activity that I had abandoned decades ago.

I brewed some beer.

I became part of a trend. While states imposed stay-at-home orders, brewpubs closed, and people lost jobs and tried to economize, homebrewing in America has exploded in popularity.

'Our industry in a recession does well because not as many people are working, people are more cost-conscious and they have time on their hands,' said David Stewart, national sales manager for Ohio-based LD Carlson, a wholesale distributor of beer- and winemaking supplies.

Homebrewing also provides an escape from dwelling on the COVID-19 pandemic.

'It's so easy to get wrapped up in the news, constantly feeling like you need to be updated,' said Gary Glass, director of the American Homebrewers Association. 'So it's a way to get away from what's going on out there in the world and do something that's fun, and later drink that beer that you brewed.'

May 2 is National Homebrew Day. Normally, homebrewers come together to make the same official recipes for side-by-side competition. This year, it will be a 'virtual big brew," in which people brew at home with a suggested recipe (Pangea Proxima Polar IPA) and do a toast on social media. More than 1,700 people from around the world have pledged to join.

Northern Brewer, a major supplier of homebrewing and wine-making equipment in America, says business has shot up by 40% to 50%. But not all shops are seeing an upturn. Gina Fox's Salem Brew Supply, in Salem, Oregon, has had a slight dip in sales since they moved from in-store sales to home deliveries. But she's optimistic.

'I think with the tight community that we have, the homebrewing community, and with the fact that once people start homebrewing they usually continue down the road, I feel like we could survive this,' she said.

Hazy IPAs are trendy these days, but many customers are asking for 'classic hops' - like cascade, centennial, chinook - that were popular years ago, said Mike Brennan, sales manager in the western U.S. for the homebrew division of BSG HandCraft, a wholesaler of brewing supplies.

'They're dusting off their old equipment, the fermenters, and they're going back and brewing some of those classic-style IPAs, those more bitter IPAs, like we used to do,' he said.

I myself brewed long before Inda Pale Ales became the rage in America.

Back in the early 1990s, my first attempt, a brown ale, was a failure; I had added too much water. My third and last attempt back then, an Anchor Steam Beer style, turned out fine. It was a lot of work, including sterilizing all the equipment and bottles in the confines of our small apartment in Brooklyn. I had other things to do, though honestly I should chalk up my lack of persistence to laziness.

Over the next 30-odd years, my wife and I moved frequently, with the brew kit accompanying our household goods each time. Finally, she suggested I dump the barrels, along with the tubes, rods, gauges and other paraphernalia that look like they could have come from the workshop of a scientist, or sorcerer.

Then last December, a big cardboard box with Northern Brewer's logo arrived at my doorstep. This must be a mistake, I thought. I didn't order this. I called our son Sam, who lives in Washington, D.C., and is a homebrewer, thinking he ordered it for himself. Turns out it was his and our other son, Blaine's, Christmas present to me.

I was delighted to get such a thoughtful gift.

It remained in a closet for almost three months until, on an idle Saturday, I brought it to the kitchen and began brewing a batch of German-style hefeweizen.

It did take my mind off the pandemic. I put some music on, made sure the brewing kettle didn't boil over, poured in hops and malt extract and, using a timer, followed the other steps.

One month later, it was time to pop the cap off a bottle and sample the fruits of my labor. It was delicious.

Next, I'm thinking about making an IPA.

___

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky