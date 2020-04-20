 

Indiana sees 7 more coronavirus deaths, 505 additional cases

 
Associated Press
Updated 4/20/2020 11:59 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tests have confirmed that another 505 Indiana residents are infected with the coronavirus, bringing the state's total number of cases to nearly 11,700, state health officials said Monday.

Seven new COVID-19 deaths occurred between Wednesday and Sunday, boosting the statewide death toll to 569 in little more than five weeks since Indiana's first known death from the respiratory disease caused by the virus, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

About 89% of Indiana's deaths have been among people ages 60 and older, but demographic information on the agency's website shows that at least one person in their 20s has died with a coronavirus infection.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that he would be extending the statewide stay-at-home order until May 1 to slow the coronavirus spread. Holcomb was expected Monday afternoon to discuss details of the revised order that will take effect Tuesday.

Holcomb said state officials are working on plans for easing some restrictions on businesses.

