AP PHOTOS: A week of images from the coronavirus pandemic

A man sleeps in an empty street during the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, April 17, 2020. Associated Press

Rajesh Dhaikar sits idle with children in his small house, in Prayagraj, India, April 5, 2020. Dhaikar has a small balloon stall in a nearby market, selling plastic bursts of red and blue and yellow one at a time, and rarely earning more than $2.50 a day. His wife, Suneeta, makes about $20 a month cleaning homes. They have five children, ranging in age and a bank account with about $6.50 in it. Associated Press

Head mortician Jordi Fernandez prepares a coffin before placing the body of a COVID-19 victim in an underground parking garage turned into a morgue at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain, April 14, 2020. Since a state of emergency was declared in the country, funeral homes must follow strict measures to avoid further contagion, stripping Fernandez of his normal duties and taking away the last chance families had of seeing their loved ones before laying them to rest. Associated Press

A worker wearing protective gear cleans a window as a nurse tends to a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the coronavirus, at the 2 de Mayo Hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 17, 2020. Associated Press

Instructor Lu Gomez leads an online yoga class from her home in Caracas, Venezuela, April 18, 2020, during a government-imposed quarantine to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Associated Press

Medical workers pose for photographs as police officers and pedestrians cheer for them outside NYU Medical Center, April 16, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

Nurse Cristina Settembrese fixes two masks to her face during her work shift in the COVID-19 ward at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, April 10, 2020. Settembrese spends her days caring for COVID-19 patients in a hospital ward, and when she goes home, her personal isolation begins by her own choice. Associated Press

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, top left, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, has 82-year-old patient Mario read his note about his medical conditions during a routine examination as part of a night shift in his ward in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Mario has been under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation and he could only communicate in writing because the hissing sound of the oxygen made it difficult for him to hear the doctor's voice. Mario's health conditions have been worsening since after his admission on March 28. He died in the evening of April 14. Associated Press

An Indian homeless man sits in a bus as he is being evicted with other homeless people and migrant laborers from the banks of Yamuna River where they have been squatting during lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 15, 2020. Associated Press

A volunteer wearing protective gear carries a cross while walking around a church along with priests during the Orthodox Good Friday religious service in Bucharest, Romania, April 17, 2020. Associated Press

Relatives grieve Benedict Somi Vilakasi at his burial ceremony at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg Thursday, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID-19 infection in a Johannesburg hospital Sunday April 12, 2020. South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown in a effort to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

A body lays on a stretcher next to a bicycle before being prepared for cremation at a funeral home in Manresa, Barcelona province, Spain, April 14, 2020. Since a state of emergency was declared on March 14 in the country, funeral homes must follow strict measures to avoid further contagion. Now, infected corpses cannot be removed from their sealed body bags and are placed straight into coffins. Associated Press

Emma Salvador, 84, supplements her oxygen as her son Jose Gonzalez watches over her in a makeshift tent set up at the 2 de Mayo Hospital to treat people who are infected with the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 17, 2020. Associated Press

A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus cries from her window while she watches soldiers clean the streets with a bleach solution in Havana, Cuba, April 15, 2020. Cuban authorities are requiring the use of masks for anyone outside their homes. Associated Press

Sergio Munoz turns the crank on a traditional organ, as his assistant looks for residents in their homes willing to donate a few pesos, in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Like most of the city's organ grinders, Munoz usually performs in the city center, but with many streets closed and most people staying home, he has begun walking the streets of more residential neighborhoods in hopes of making a living during the new coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

A woman waves to a city worker dressed in a hazmat suit as he disinfects the streets in her neighborhood as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Associated Press

Javier Flamarique poses for a photograph at his wine store in Pamplona, northern Spain, April 15, 2020. As Spain hunkers down after five weeks of home confinement, there are the brave few who keep the country going during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 20,000 of their fellow citizens. These laborers_ butchers, taxi drivers, pharmacists_ in the northern city of Pamplona as well as the rest of Spain's cities and towns are unified by their courage and one piece of equipment: the face mask. Associated Press

FDNY paramedic Elizabeth Bonilla sprays herself with disinfectant after responding to an emergency call during the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. "Emotionally, you have to be strong for the families that are going through it," she said. "You don't want to cry in front of them. You want to show them that you're strong and you're there to support them." Associated Press

Jacqueline Huber wears a face mask as she looks out from a doorway at a care home in Kaysesberg, France April 16, 2020. The elderly make up a disproportional share of coronavirus victims globally, and that is especially true in nursing homes, which have seen a horrific number of deaths around the world. Associated Press

A woman and her brother attend the funeral of their mother who died of COVID-19, at the Poble Nou cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Associated Press